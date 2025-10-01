Which Ghost of Yotei horse should you choose?

The Ghost of Yotei horse choice isn't immediately apparent and can actually be skipped for a bit, but just like with Jin in Ghost of Tsushima, you can pick Atsu's horse fairly early on. This is a permanent choice, and the horse you pick will be with you for your entire playthrough of Ghost of Yotei, so be sure to consider carefully. If you're wondering exactly what impact this has on your playthrough, keep reading for our complete Ghost of Yotei horse guide.

Ghost of Yotei horses explained

Technically, Ghost of Yotei immediately gives you a horse. Once you've completed the initial encounter with The Snake and its aftermath, you're let loose into the Yotei Grasslands on a white horse. You're able to also ride other horses you find, by and large, but any whistling brings your horse specifically back to you.

Directly east of the initial starting area around Atsu's childhood home is a location called Old Stables. A brief mission defending the stable and its master from Saito's outlaws is all that stands between you and picking a horse of your own, as the stablemaster ultimately gifts you your pick – from between the white horse you start with, a black horse, and a dapple horse – at its end. You're also able to pick your horse's name from three options: Shimaki (Tornado), Mochizuki (Full Moon), or Homura (Flame).

It is worth stressing that there is no functional difference between the horses. It is purely cosmetic, as is the naming. Atsu will refer to the horse by name here and there, and your horse will always be the color you pick when you whistle for it, but that's it. Basically, it's all down to aesthetics. Even then, the saddle design and color is its own set of options that you can swap around, which is also a purely cosmetic decision.

Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe horse

Just like Ghost of Tsushima, the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition (which is also included in the Collector's Edition) comes with an additional horse to choose from. As before, there's no stat bonus to the different horse, but it should appear alongside the others to pick from. Based on what we've seen so far, it'll be a brown horse – again, just like in Ghost of Tsushima.

