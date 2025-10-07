The Ghost of Yotei undying armor is a powerful piece of gear you can get early in Ishikari Plain, if you find and defeat the Samurai wearing it. It's not hard to get, despite some bears and boss fights along the way, and for the boosts it gives you to health, dodge, parry, and stagger in Ghost of Yotei, it's a handy thing to have. You'll just need to find some wind chimes and then track down the Undying Samurai's hideout to get it, so here's how to do that.

How to get the Ghost of Yotei Undying Armor

(Image: © PlayStation )

You'll be able to get the undying armor in Ghost of Yotei as soon as you finish the transitional mission to reach Ishikari Plain and are free to explore the area. The map above shows you the areas you'll need to visit, in roughly the order you need to do so. The Process is as follows:



1. You'll find Storyteller's Rest here and Ugetsu the storyteller. He'll spin you a yarn about an undying samurai and wind chimes. When it's over you'll see the first of four wind chimes you can collect hanging under a windswept tree with a blue ribbon, although you'll need to kill a bear to get it. Once you have the first chime you can swipe up on the touchpad and look around to get a vibration and noise prompt, which will lead you to the rest below. All the chimes will be on or around similar looking trees with a blue ribbon.

2. The second wind chime is just out in a flat open area, hanging from a spear pinning a body to the ground. There's no challenge here, you can just pick it up.

3. Here you'll find the chime on a body hanging from a tree over a cliff's edge. To get it you'll first have to use your grapple to pull the body down, and then climb below to reach it where it lands.

4. The final chime is under a tree on a small island in the river. Someone will have already found it and you'll have to fight them for it. They're not a boss though, so it's a short fight.

5. When you have all the chimes they'll lead you to a clifftop tree with a grapple point that will let you climb down. You'll find armor on spears scattered around to draw you in. Follow the path below the tree and you'll eventually reach a crack you can go through to reach a cave – you might want to bump up your brightness here as this area is incredibly dark. The route through consists of some jumps and swings but generally you'll stay on the same level, so if you end up below and near any water then you've taken a wrong turn.

Once you reach the end of this cave you'll meet the Undying Samurai and challenge him to a duel. He'll use fire on his sword and a shield to mix things up, but nothing too difficult to deal with. The only thing to watch for is a slightly nasty combo, where he mixes up a rapid sequence of unblockable red attacks with parry only blue ones that can be tricky to deal with. Take him out and you'll win his armor.