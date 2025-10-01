How long to beat Ghost of Yotei?
Just like its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei has plenty to do, but the critical path is another matter entirely
The time to beat Ghost of Yotei is between 25 and 65 hours, depending on exactly what you want to do. Just like the previous Sucker Punch video game, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei has an open world with plenty of activities to do, camps to liberate, and secrets to discover. The bare minimum will get you a satisfying experience, but if you're looking to fully explore what Ghost of Yotei has to offer you'll be spending at least double that amount of time exploring Ezo. Below, I explain exactly how long it takes to beat Ghost of Yotei, how many chapters are in Ghost of Yotei, and whether Ghost of Yotei has a New Game Plus mode at the end of it.
How long is Ghost of Yotei?
Just story/critical path: 25-30 hours
Main story + some extra content (standard playthrough): 35-40 hours
100% completion: 60-65 hours
Ghost of Yotei is by no means a short game, and there is plenty to do. Collectibles to collect, skills to unlock, and vast landscapes to wander around make for a lengthy endeavor. If you're looking to do and see it all, expect to spend somewhere around 60-65 hours in order to 100% complete Ghost of Yotei and earn that Platinum Trophy.
For those looking to just play the critical path or main story, you're looking at about half that. If you breeze through the "Golden Path" missions, it's more like 25-30 hours if only completing the main story. If you largely stick to those story missions with a couple bits of side content as you go, some bounty hunting or the like, it's likely more like 35-40 hours for a traditional playthrough.
These are all meant to be rough benchmarks. There are events that crop up dynamically where enemies can attack you, maybe you don't ride your horse everywhere, or maybe you speedrun directly from place to place – all of which can lengthen or shorten the exact number of hours. The important thing to know is that it is chunky, and even if you trim the fat down to nothing, you're looking at a couple of days at least.
How many chapters are in Ghost of Yotei?
In total, Ghost of Yotei has three distinct chapters or acts. When you finish up with the critical path in Teshio Ridge and Ishikari Plains, the second chapter will trigger and open Oshima Coast. Once you hit a certain point in Oshima Coast's story, the third chapter will trigger and lead to the final confrontation. There's no particular reason to delay opening everything up and hitting the final chapter as fast as possible, but for pacing reasons it might be good to leave some side content undone.
Is there a Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus mode?
While Ghost of Tsushima did end up adding a New Game Plus mode, it did not feature one at launch, and Ghost of Yotei certainly appears to be similar: there is no New Game Plus mode at launch. You can, however, keep playing and exploring to complete side content after the conclusion of the game's main story.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.