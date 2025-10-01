The time to beat Ghost of Yotei is between 25 and 65 hours, depending on exactly what you want to do. Just like the previous Sucker Punch video game, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei has an open world with plenty of activities to do, camps to liberate, and secrets to discover. The bare minimum will get you a satisfying experience, but if you're looking to fully explore what Ghost of Yotei has to offer you'll be spending at least double that amount of time exploring Ezo. Below, I explain exactly how long it takes to beat Ghost of Yotei, how many chapters are in Ghost of Yotei, and whether Ghost of Yotei has a New Game Plus mode at the end of it.

How long is Ghost of Yotei?

(Image: © Sucker Punch Productions)

Just story/critical path: 25-30 hours

Main story + some extra content (standard playthrough): 35-40 hours

100% completion: 60-65 hours



Ghost of Yotei is by no means a short game, and there is plenty to do. Collectibles to collect, skills to unlock, and vast landscapes to wander around make for a lengthy endeavor. If you're looking to do and see it all, expect to spend somewhere around 60-65 hours in order to 100% complete Ghost of Yotei and earn that Platinum Trophy.

For those looking to just play the critical path or main story, you're looking at about half that. If you breeze through the "Golden Path" missions, it's more like 25-30 hours if only completing the main story. If you largely stick to those story missions with a couple bits of side content as you go, some bounty hunting or the like, it's likely more like 35-40 hours for a traditional playthrough.

These are all meant to be rough benchmarks. There are events that crop up dynamically where enemies can attack you, maybe you don't ride your horse everywhere, or maybe you speedrun directly from place to place – all of which can lengthen or shorten the exact number of hours. The important thing to know is that it is chunky, and even if you trim the fat down to nothing, you're looking at a couple of days at least.