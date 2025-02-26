Monster Hunter Wilds release date and times – here's when the behemoth action RPG unlocks

The Monster Hunter Wilds release date is nearly here, so here's everything you need to know about when Capcom's next game launches down to the second.

First, you'll want to ensure you've gone through the Monster Hunter Wilds pre-load details. That way, you can play right when the Monster Hunter Wilds release time comes around rather than waiting for a download to finish. When you can download the monster-bashing RPG differs depending on the platform – PS5 users have a wee bit longer to wait - so make sure you're synced up with when you can download the game early.

Next, you simply have to turn up when Monster Hunter Wilds releases. That said, the unlock time differs depending on the platform and where you are in the world, so we've broken it down below.

(Image credit: Capcom)

9pm PST on February 27 for PC and consoles

12am EST on February 28 for PC and consoles

12am GMT on February 28 for consoles, 5am GMT on February 28 for PC

12am CET on February 28 for consoles, 6am CET on February 28 for PC

As ever, it looks like Steam is holding a game to a universal release time while consoles are allowing them to launch whenever midnight is for the region's digital store. All that means you can play a tad early if you're on the West Coast of America, though the rest of us will either need to stay up late or wait until the next day.

Either way, we imagine plenty of people will be lining up. As we spell out in our Monster Hunter Wilds review, we reckon this one is "the new peak of the series and an early contender for game of the year."

"With the best combat and narrative in a 20-year series of action RPGs, Monster Hunter Wilds is the new peak of Monster Hunter, only further enlivened by a colorful cast of monsters that defies longtime design conventions," we said.

There are many new games of 2025 to look forward to, though this one may top the list.