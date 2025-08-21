Metroid Prime 4 has been rated by the ESRB, sparking hopes Nintendo is announcing a release date soon

Metroid Prime 4 has been rated by the ESRB suggesting a release date announcement could be arriving very soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2's most anticipated release, now that Donkey Kong Bananza is out, has to be Metroid Prime 4. A game that was announced three months after the launch of the original Switch, before being rebooted in 2019 by the original trilogy's developer Retro Studios. Despite the London underground saying the game was "out now" back in June, there's actually been a worry that the game won't make it's "2025" launch, with Nintendo's former marketing leads saying it's "not normal" that we don't have a release date.

Well, hopefully it won't be too long before we do get a release date, as the ESRB has rated Metroid Prime 4. A user on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit noticed that Nintendo had updated the product page on its store to have a T for Teen rating. As some have pointed out, an ESRB rating typically precedes the release of a game by a few months, so Metroid Prime 4 should be dropping sometime soon. At the moment, there is no listing on the ESRB website, so we won't get exact details on why this rating was decided just yet.

Nintendo typically holds a Nintendo Direct in September, which would probably rule out next month for a release, meaning if it is still this year, it's either launching in October alongside Pokemon, November alongside Kirby, or December on its own. Considering Metroid Prime 4 was playable for the public back in April, I'd be shocked if it was released after Kirby Air Riders (which didn't even have gameplay footage until two days ago), so an early November release would be my prediction. But who knows at this point, as long as it's 2025, I'm happy.

