Donkey Kong Bananza's baffling default button settings were suggested by Shigeru Miyamoto himself

Donkey Kong Bananza director Kazuya Takahashi has revealed that one of the game's weirdest control quirks was actually decided by Shigeru Miyamoto.

In an interview with Nintendo Dream which was translated by Nintendo Patents Watch on Blusesky (via Nintendo Life ) director, Kazuya Takahashi said B was originally the default button for jumping, "However, Miyamoto-san pointed out to me, "for digging downward, wouldn't the B button be more intuitive?'" Takahashi recalls, "When I actually tried it, this key mapping indeed felt more intuitive. So that was Miyamoto-san's suggestion."

Donkey Kong Bananza is still one of the best-feeling platformers I've ever played. The way Donkey Kong moves around the world of that game feels incredible, and the controls are pretty much perfect… after you change them in the options, that is. Those default controls of A to jump and B to smash downwards (with X and Y also being directional smashes based on direction), as opposed to having the bottom button be a jump like we're used to (which is an option in the game's menus, proving the devs definitely know this) are frustrating.

In theory, it makes sense that "punch up" is on the top button and punch down is on the bottom – but being able to jump and use the regular punch (which is the one you'll be using the most) with your thumb is far more intuitive, if you ask me.

It was also revealed that Miyamoto's suggestions were also responsible for making Donkey Kong's footsteps louder in order to give him a heavier feeling, after the creator of the series noted he seemed a bit "floaty and light."

Donkey Kong Bananza can be beaten without collecting a single banana, meaning the "Potassium Deficiency%" speedrun is entirely possible.