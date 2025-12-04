How to get the Psychic Boots and double jump in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

The Psychic Boots in Metroid Prime 4 are teased from an early point, as the psychic platforms you scan tell you that you need them to cross – otherwise they're intangible and you'll just fall through. Not only that though, when you get the psychic boots it turns out that they also grant you the double jump ability, allowing you to cross larger gaps and scale higher objects.

Where to get the Psychic Boots and double jump

The Psychic Boots upgrade is found in the final section of the Volt Forge area, as a reward for defeating the boss Xelios, roughly 2-3 hours into the main story of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.

This is a mandatory encounter and one that you can't skip, so you don't need to worry about missing this essential item. After completing the Metroid Prime 4 Volt Forge area where you unlock the bike and once Xelios is defeated, the boots will be presented in the middle of the arena – simply walk up to them to get this upgrade permanently.

Psychic Boots grant Samus a double jump ability, but also the power to stand on Psychic Platforms. To do so, you need to look for the telltale purple shimmer in the air, then turn on your visor to scan them, revealing the platform. At this point, you should be able to stand on them, assuming you have the Psychic Boots. Of course, now you have the Metroid Prime 4 Viola motorbike, you'll find plenty of areas to test them out.

How to beat Xelios

Xelios is a long, but relatively straightforward boss fight. This is basically a vulnerable Metroid surrounded by a series of plates that ricochet all your attacks, but you can destroy the plates by shooting them when they turn green, leaving holes in Xelios' armor and allowing you to shoot the weak point inside (at least until it summons more).

Otherwise, this is a fight where side-strafing is essential. Xelios fires a lot of projectiles that have to be dodged at the very last second by dashing to the side. The timing may take some practice, but destroying plates and hitting the vulnerable point also drops health and ammo, so you'll have some leeway to practice this. There will also be moments where it uses yellow energy to freeze you in place, but turning into a Morph Ball and triggering a bomb will free you.

How long is Metroid Prime 4? To find out how this holds up against the other gigantic metroidvanias out there, check out our guide, or find out how to get and use the essential Metroid Prime 4 Green Crystals here!

