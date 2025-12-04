What to do with Green Crystals in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Green Crystals in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond are special items that are necessary for upgrades and at one point in the story become mandatory for the players to hunt down. It can take a while if you haven't been doing it already, so below we'll explain how to find Green Crystals, as well as what you need to do with them.

How to get Green Crystals

Green Crystals are found around the Sol Valley overworld where you can use your bike after getting it from the Metroid Prime 4 Volt Forge. Specifically Green Crystals are found inside shiny green rocks (as shown above), ones you need to smash with either charged weapon attacks or by driving through them with the Metroid Prime 4 Viola motorcycle. There are also huge blocks of stone you can destroy with the Power Bomb upgrade, and smaller temples in the Sol Valley will have crates and caches of Green Crystals you can obtain.

With multiple members of the team playing Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, we've also noticed a certain amount of randomization with some green rocks respawning later on, though others respawn as grey rocks that only produce normal items when shattered. This seems to indicate that Green Crystals can be farmed infinitely from the Sol Valley simply by driving around and occasionally leaving the area to trigger respawns, though that doesn't mean it'll be quick.

Honestly though, considering that that the answer to the quest how long is Metroid Prime 4 is "not very", you'll want to start making a habit of collecting Green Crystals early as possible

What to do with Green Crystals and how to get upgrades

Once you've found Green Crystals, you can head back at any time to Green Fury, the starting forest area, via the launching device on the West side of Sol Valley. Once there, head back to the Altar of Legacy, and you'll be able to deposit your Green Crystals there for upgrades to your Psychic abilities and attacks at certain thresholds (as marked by the meter on the "Mission" tab of the pause menu).

You'll also be able to unlock a new suit as part of the story, the Legacy Suit, which can generate protective shields by expanding Missile Ammo.

