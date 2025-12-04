How long is Metroid Prime 4 Beyond? Time to beat explained

How long is Metroid Prime 4 Beyond? Well, it's time to beat shouldn't surpass more than a dozen hours for the majority of players, a surprisingly short experience for a modern AAA metroidvania. Metroid Prime 4 has been in development for a long time, but that doesn't mean there's some hundred-hour saga waiting for you, though playtimes will differ depending on what you hope to achieve. If you want to know more, here's the length and time to beat for Samus' latest adventure.

How long to beat Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?

Metroid Prime 4 will take between 8-12 hours to complete the main campaign and story mode and 10-18 hours to 100% the game, i.e., finding all items, scans, collectibles and content.

This comes from our own Oscar Taylor-Kent, who has played through the game as part of our Metroid Prime 4 Beyond review, and can confirm those times directly. As a metroidvania game, there is inevitably a certain amount of backtracking and exploration inherent in Metroid Prime 4, and puzzles and challenging combat encounters that mean that your time to beat will vary somewhat. However, the time frames laid out above should cover the vast majority of players. This game itself was accused in our review of being guilty of a certain amount of padding too, such as in the need to farm all the Metroid Prime 4 Green Crystals.

This is admittedly shorter than many players might be expecting, though it's in keeping with the franchise. Metroidvania games as a genre tend to be incredibly long in this day and age – 18 hours won't even get you through the first act of Silksong – but Metroid as a series has always been slimmer and smaller as experiences, which does make sense for a horror-adjacent game.

