How to get back up the Volt Forge in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Volt Forge in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is the first proper challenge of the game, specifically the challenge of getting back up Tower 1, also known as the Assembly Floor, after turning on the power with the lightning rod, and thus setting the entire factory into motion. Now there's working machinery, electrical currents, and new threats to handle as you make your way back up to the fabrication point where the finished Vi-O-La motorbikes are being sent. Below I'll take you through a full walkthrough, explaining all the puzzles and challenges you'll explore as you make your way up the Volt Forge factory in Tower 1.

Volt Forge Tower 1 walkthrough and puzzles explained

Below are all the Volt Forge Tower 1 puzzles in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond in order, with further details on each major section in the Assembly Floor below.

After activating the lightning rod, roll through the tunnel back, using the side cages to avoid the periodic pulses of electricity. Platform between the safe zones to avoid the exposed current. Scan and interact with the computer to start the factory, then roll into a Morph Ball and let the fabricator that manufacturers the bike's wheels lift you up. After ascending the escalator, fight off the Maintenance Tank droids. Then in Morph Ball mode, create a levitating Bomb, then use your psychic abilities to throw it at the wall socket. This will open the pipe, which you can roll into, letting the machine move you to the next room. Lasers will block off the path ahead, but machinery moving through them will block their beams past a certain point, giving you quick windows to move through. Use the rising platforms to make it to the top of the room. They'll periodically pause and become electrified, so jump to the balconies at each stopping point. Interact with the central terminal to get the Vi-O-La suit, which will allow you to collect the bike just past it!

1. Lightning Rod tunnel

The first section is relatively straightforward – the tunnel back to the tower from the lightning rod now has periodic bolts of electricity running through it. To survive, you need to roll through as fast as possible and use the cages on either side as safe zones to let the electricity pass through. You're not fast enough to skip any of these cages – make sure you use them.

2. The broken electrical circuit

Another simple sequence, platforming between three safe risen areas while periodic currents run through the floor joining them. Time your dashes forward, and remember you can flick the controller to jump while in Morph Ball mode – you don't have to use a bomb.

3. The Assembly Floor and Fabricators

Back in the main tower, scan and then interact with the central terminal to start the fabricators around you. Above each one is a hologram that shows what part of the bikes that they're building.

Look for the one that's constructing the wheels, turn into a Morph Ball, and roll into the space in the middle. The claw should lift Samus up, scan her, turn green, and deposit her in a tunnel where she can progress by rolling to the left. If the scanner turns red and drops her, you're in the wrong Fabricator.

4. Main scanner

After going up an elevator, you'll need to fight off some new enemies – Maintenance Tanks. These are simple but tough enemies that fire projectiles and roll around. You can avoid their attacks by dashing to the side, and do a lot of damage with missile attacks.