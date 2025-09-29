Gathering Hades 2 Poppy Seeds is essential to growing Poppies back in the Crossroads, but you need to reach the final Underworld layer to have a chance of digging them up. It makes getting these flowers a massive pain in Hades 2 and a slow process, particularly as you need quite a few to unlock the Argent Skull's best Aspect and more. So, to help you dig up Poppy Seeds that you can grow into Poppies, here's where you need to go and how you can get more.

Where to find Poppy Seeds in Hades 2

(Image: © Supergiant Games)

Poppy Seeds can only be found in digging spots in Tartarus, which means you've got to get through the three previous regions and their Guardian bosses to be in with a chance of finding a digging spot.

However, as with Hades 2 Marble, you can boost your chances of finding a digging spot by avoiding location exits that follow the Express Route (the path marked with numerals) and by choosing Hecuba as your Hades 2 Familiar.

By intentionally delaying your arrival at Charon's shop before facing Chronos, you'll enter more chambers and will give yourself more chances of coming across Poppy Seed digging spots. That also means more chances to take damage, so only do this if you're confident in your ability and build. Meanwhile, Hecuba's perk makes digging spots more likely to occur in all regions, helping you gather more Poppy Seeds and maybe even get multiple in a single run to take back to the Crossroads.

Once you eventually get a Poppy Seed, treat it like any other seed and plant it in the Crossroads garden by Odysseus. The major downside is that they take a whopping 41 encounters for it to grow into just one Poppy (that's basically one entire run). The painful thing is you'll need five Poppies to unlock the Aspect of Persephone, which is the best Hades 2 Aspect for the Argent Skull, and you'll need even more for a few upgrades and Incantations.

As well as helping you get Poppy Seeds, Hecuba can also make it easier to get Hades 2 Thalamus, and if you're running the Surface path she'll help you get Hades 2 Mandrake Root too.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.