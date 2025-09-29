To find Hades 2 Marble, you've got to make it all the way to the final region of the Underworld, which means it's far from the easiest reagent to collect, and you'll need it for several incantations. Thankfully, these spells are far-from mission-critical in Hades 2, but you'll still need a lot if you want to cast them all and more. With that in mind, here's where you get Marble in Hades 2 and some tips for increasing your chances of finding outcroppings as you delve deeper into the Underworld.

Where to find Marble in Hades 2

(Image: © Supergiant Games)

Marble outcroppings are found exclusively in Tartarus, the final region of the Underworld path, in the shape of statues of Chronos' bust. Reaching Tartarus in the first place is what makes getting Marble quite tricky, especially early on as you need to get through Erebus, Oceanus, and the Fields of Mourning relatively unscathed to be in with a chance of surviving the perilous, satyr-packed chambers.

Obivously, trips to and through Tartarus will get easier over time as you increase Melinoe's strength and improve your fighting technique, but there are two things you can do to increase your odds of finding marble statues to mine: avoid following the Express Route to Chronos as much as possible and bring Raki, the white raven Hades 2 Familiar.

By avoiding the Express Route, (the path marked with numerals) you will enter many more encounter chambers before inevitably reaching Chronos, and that means more chances to find marble – but it does also mean more chances to get hurt and potentially die, so there's considerable risk attached to this method. As for Raki, this bird buddy increases the likelihood of all outcroppings spawning, so not only will he help you gather Marble, but also Silver, Limestone, and Hades 2 G Rock.

You'll have to face the Hades 2 Scylla boss fight before you can reach Tartarus. And make sure you also know how to get Hades 2 Thalamus, another rare resource needed for an incantation.

