How to reach the Stalker 2 Journalist’s Stash in the roof

The Stalker 2 Journalist’s Stash in the roof of a house with a truck parked outside is tough to reach thanks to Skif’s limited climbing capabilities. While it looks like something you should easily get up, scaling this big truck is apparently one of Stalker 2’s many challenges, but it's worth it as the crate holds a new pistol and some enhanced body armor. Here’s exactly how you get into the Zalissya house roof, and reach the Journalist’s Stash in Stalker 2, so that you can easily claim this vital survival gear.

Like the mission where you have to find the workshop keycard in STALKER 2, this is a solved by some creative, if tricky jumping. And, although it might seem as uncertain as when try to find the dog collar near bulba in STALKER 2, there is a clear resolution.

Stalker 2 Zalissya Journalist’s Stash location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The Journalist’s Stash in Stalker 2 is found in the roof of a house with a blue flatbed truck parked around the side, just beyond the northern edge of Zalissya. To reach the stash, you need to sprint and jump onto the front of the truck and then jump onto the roof of the house. From there, you can drop down onto the balcony above the front door and then walk through the hole in the wall to get inside the roof where you’ll find the blue stash trunk.

That sounds simple but jumping onto the truck’s hood is incredibly finnicky as you can’t mantle onto it (for whatever reason, you can’t climb onto the perfectly good flatbed at the back of the truck either). You need to sprint at one of the headlights and time your jump so that your feet catch the bodywork as you’re at the apex of your jump. After that, it’s just a case of hopping onto the truck’s roof and then the roof of the house. If you're having a lot of trouble it might be worth checking your weight, as that can stop you jumping entirely if you're carrying too much.

Stalker 2 Zalissya Journalist’s Stash rewards

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

For your gymnastic efforts, you can claim the following items from this Stalker 2 Journalist’s Stash in the house:

PTM Monolith pistol

Mercenary’s Light Suit body armor

Journalist’s message #2

36 rounds of 9x18mm PST ammo

The Monolith pistol is a decent upgrade on Skif’s starting PTM, packing a little more penetration, while the Mercenary Light Suit is a substantial improvement on the basic armor Skif has. There are plenty of other Journalist Stashes to be on the lookout for and, as our Stalker 2 tips say, it’s always a good idea to plunder these as you venture across the Zone as they contain some solid gear.



