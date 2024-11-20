How to get into Diode’s Workshop in Stalker 2

Getting inside the Stalker 2 workshop in The Price Goes Up doesn't need a keycard as you need to find an alternate way in. Unfortunately, Diode’s workshop and the surrounding area is infested with flashbang-like anomalies, some of the most annoying threats in Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl, which you’ll need to contend with as you look for the real entrance. However, this one-way entrance means finding a keycard is then the only way to escape. To make this as painless as possible, I’ve explained below exactly how to get into a clear out the Stalker 2 workshop to get the keycard.

Stalker 2 workshop entrance and keycard locations

(Image credit: GSC Gameworld)

The locked keycard door in the ransacked Stalker 2 workshop is actually the exit, with the real entrance being a concrete tube with a big hole in the side. It should be quite easy to spot on the north side of the workshop building. Jump through the hole in the concrete tube and then knife the yellow wooden planks to fall into the basement.

Now, you’ve essentially just got to loot the place to find the clue you need for The Price Goes Up. Start by heading right towards the Scanner and chuck some bolts at any dangerous fire anomalies – just like with the Stalker 2 anomalous field at the start of the game.

(Image credit: GSC Gameworld)

Deactivate the Scanner by approaching its control panel and following the “turn off” prompt, though watch out for its periodic electrical outbursts. After that, head up the stairs just beyond and loot the dead body. You’ll find a blue keycard on this poor sod’s corpse, which is conveniently both the keycard to get out of this Stalker 2 workshop and the clue you need for the mission.

(Image credit: GSC Gameworld)

Finally, head back the way you came, passing the Scanner, then go down the corridor roughly straight ahead with a ladder at the end. Climb up then interact with the keycard swipe panel to get out. Don’t forget to also loot the room to the right of the door through the smashed brick wall, but otherwise, you can head back to Diode to hand over the Stalker 2 workshop keycard.



