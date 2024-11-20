How to get out of the Stalker 2 anomalous field

Escaping the Stalker 2 anomalous field is the first major obstacle after the Heart of Chornobyl prologue, and you need to use bolts to get out it. Doing so will let you venture into the wider world of Heart of Chornobyl, specifically the Lesser Zone. However, it’s not especially clear how these aberrations work in Stalker 2, especially since they can be difficult to see with all their visual distortion and warping effects. If you’re really stuck on this objective, I’ve explained how you can escape the anomalous field in Stalker 2 below.

How to use a bolt to escape the anomalous field in Stalker 2

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

To get out the anomalous field in Stalker 2, look at one section of the field’s edge and throw a bolt at it – you can quickly equip bolts by selecting them at the bottom of your equipment radial menu. It doesn’t matter if you do an overarm or underarm throw, so once the bolt hits the field, it creates a temporary gap that you can sprint through to get out.

It seems simple but if you keep getting killed by the anomaly, it’s probably because you’re running through the gap too early, too late, or aren’t getting far enough away from the field on the other side. The gap you create in the field only stays open for three seconds or so, which means you have to really run like hell, as Richter says. The field also has a sort of area-of-effect damage zone that can be lethal, even if you don’t touch it, so keep running a little further after you’ve made it through.

For whatever reason, the anomalous field also features an anomaly tornado that, if you happen to wander into, will strip off about half your health. If that happens to also be harming you, watch out for the swirling leaves while figuring out your escape.

Importantly, hazards like these anomalies appear a lot as you explore the Zone in Stalker 2. You’ll randomly happen across warped anomalous field barriers and tornadoes as above, as well as patches of electricity and acid pools, so bear our Stalker 2 tips in mind and listen out for your detector and keep a vigilant eye out for danger! There's also a big one you'll encounter when you have to find the dog collar near bulba in STALKER 2 that's a whole thing.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.