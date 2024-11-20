Where is the dog collar at the bulba anomaly in STALKER 2?

If you can't find the dog collar near Bulba in STALKER 2 then you're not alone. Four of us here on GamesRadar have been looking and no one could find it. However, whether it's a glitch or intended, there is a resolution. So if it's driving you mad as well, there is an end to the madness - let me explain.

There's a few missions where it's unclear at first if something's broken or you just haven't worked it out yet. But, while objectives like where to find the workshop keycard in STALKER 2, or when you need to reach the Journalist's Stash in the roof in STALKER 2 just take a bit of working out, this one doesn't seem to have as clear a resolution.

Where to find the collar on a mutant near Bulba?

You'll find Nightingale when you first reach Zalissya, offering you a bet to see who can shoot the most blind dogs in Stalker 2. This leads to a small side mission called Nightingale's Hunt where you'll be tasked with the following:

Find the collar on a mutant near Bulba

Eliminate the pack of blind dogs

Find the collar on a mutant by the old mill

The pack of blind dogs and the mutant by the old mill are easy to find, but so far four GamesRadar people have completely failed to Find the collar on a mutant near Bulba. The area is clearly marked on the map but no one so far has managed to find anything within the blue search area:

With Bulba being an extremely lethal anomaly it's not easy to search the area, although you can crouch and hug the scenery to avoid being sucked in and killed (use this to try and get the Weird Ball artifact between the two vans if you can for some protection from gunfire).

There is a dog behind this fallen tree, only without a collar. While a bleeping noise that indicates a dog collar should be nearby can also be heard behind the yellow digger.

It suggests that the mission is glitched in someway but, fortunately it still can be resolved - if you complete all the other objectives, then wait until after you leave the opening area (with the route you take depending on who you give the sensors to in STALKER 2) and then return to the Lesser Zone, you'll then get a message from Nightingale saying he's in trouble and a new objective to 'Help Nightingale'.

If you follow this objective you'll find Nightingale dead and will be attacked by an invisible Bloodsucker. Kill that, and you'll find a collar on the creature, as well as one you can loot from Nightingale's corpse. You'll then find out that Hamster, the merchant back at Zalissya, will buy the collars off you. He'll also mention that a scientist that doesn't want to come to the Zone is buying them.

It's not a particularly satisfying conclusion. Mainly because it's so unclear if the Bulba anomaly collar is glitched or meant to be unfindable. It can at least be resolved ultimately and put to rest.

