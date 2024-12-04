Fortnite XP gets a boost after battle royale players complained that leveling up was too slow in Chapter 6, but "it still isn't enough" to make up for the nerf

Epic Games is attempting to make amends for the huge nerfs to XP gain in Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 1, but battle royale players insist that the leveling-up situation is "still awful."

Chapter 6: Season 1 kicked off last week, and while its new additions are generally loads of fun, the experience has been somewhat dampened by some significant changes to the ways to earn XP in order to level up and earn Battle Pass rewards. Namely, a reduction in the number of Fortnite quests, playtime XP, and harsher caps on the amount you can earn per week in certain modes means that leveling up has become much slower, to the point that some players say that the "game is becoming a chore" to play.

Clearly, though, developer Epic Games is aware of the complaints because it's now made a few alterations. One of the main issues was with the merge of Daily Quests into one tab – while you could previously complete a few dailies in different modes for loads of bonus XP, Chapter 6 changed this so that the first three completed in any mode would give you 60K bonus XP total – far less than what was previously available. This has now been buffed slightly, with news account @FN_Assist reporting that the first three dailies now award 25K bonus XP each for a total of 75K a day. That's, uh, not that much more, especially when you consider how much we could get from the dailies previously.

We've made several adjustments and fixes to XP across Fortnite! 📢⬆️ Daily Bonus Goal rewards are now higher.🧱 LEGO Fortnite Quest XP has been fixed (now rewarding 25,000 instead of 700).🏚️ Increased weekly XP earnable in Save The World, LEGO Fortnite, Reload, and Creative… pic.twitter.com/Wsux07KHVmDecember 4, 2024

Slightly more significant is the alteration to the cap for weekly playtime XP (earned simply by spending time in the game) for certain modes. Epic says the cap has been increased across "Save The World, Lego Fortnite, Reload, and Creative experiences." FN_Assist says that this includes the upcoming OG mode, and says that for it, Lego, and Reload, there's now a combined weekly cap of four million playtime XP. This is a massive increase for Lego and Reload, which were apparently previously capped at 1,104,000 and 1,710,000 XP a week, respectively.

While it's definitely an improvement overall, the general sentiment is that more needs to be done. "This is nothing. There's still a weekly cap. Still atrocious," says one player on Reddit. "It still isn't enough," agrees another . "They seriously need to bring back playtime XP for [Battle Royale] and just never touch it again. It felt great overall," another suggests .

Whether Epic will listen and make any further changes remains to be seen, but with all of its different Battle Pass rewards now tied to XP gain rather than individual currencies for each mode, earning those levels is more important than ever.

