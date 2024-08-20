How to collect War Machine's Arsenal and gear in Fortnite

Collecting all the Fortnite War Machine gear will make you near unstoppable, and you can complete a Kickstart challenge too. The Mythic-rarity War Machine's Arsenal weapon is ridiculously powerful, but it's very hard to come by in Fortnite since it has such a low chance to drop. Furthermore, collecting the Arsenal, Auto Turret, and Hover Jets from other players won't contribute towards the challenge either, making this simple Kickstart quest for Fortnite Season 4 annoyingly arduous to complete. Here's where you need to be looking for War Machine's gear to complete this challenge easily.

Fortnite War Machine gear locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete the Kickstart quest to collect War Machine's Arsenal, Auto Turret, and Hover Jets, you need to pick up each of these items from a chest at least once. The Fortnite quest doesn't require you to get all three items across a single match or have them all at once, but grabbing any of them from the floor or other players doesn't seem to contribute towards the challenge.

That means you've got to get lucky when you're searching for loot and be the first player to grab them from a chest. Since War Machine's gear, particularly the Arsenal, are some of the best Fortnite weapons right now, you'll definitely want to be looking for this stuff anyway. With that in mind, there are a few good spots you can search to increase your chances of finding War Machine's gear:

War Machine's Arsenal: Has a small chance to be found in any chest in the game, though the chances are highest in blue chests and large Avengers or Doctor Doom crates. These Marvel-themed chests can be found at any named POI on the map.

Has a small chance to be found in any chest in the game, though the chances are highest in blue chests and large Avengers or Doctor Doom crates. These Marvel-themed chests can be found at any named POI on the map. War Machines's Auto Turret: Can appear in any chest or as floor loot.

Can appear in any chest or as floor loot. War Machine's Hover Jets: Can appear in any chest or as floor loot.

Additionally, the loot island that spawns midway through a match is an excellent source of high-value loot. Obviously, with so many chests lying around, getting up to the island poses a considerable risk as other players might try to do the same, but looting as many chests as you can up there gives you a great chance of collecting at least one of these War Machine items. Once you've held all three at least once, you should complete the Kickstart quest and get your XP reward.



