Still no JRPG remake, but the Final Fantasy 9 animated series is reportedly back from the dead and targeting a 2028 release

The Final Fantasy 9 animated series, thought to be dead, has seemingly been revived by another production company and is targeting a 2028 release date.

Back in 2021 it was announced that an animated series based on Final Fantasy 9 (what many would call the best Final Fantasy game ) was being made at French production company Cyber Group Studios, who previously made a series based on IO Interactive's magnum opus: Mini Ninjas. However, Cyber Group Studios was closed earlier this year, presumably taking Final Fantasy 9 with it.

However, as reported by French magazine Écran Total (spotted by BlueSky user ensis ) it looks like the animated series is back in production at Euro Visual. The magazine notes that it will be a 2D animated show with 13 22-minute episodes and that it's set to release in 2028. It also includes a synopsis that describes the series as following six Black Mages who are children of one of Final Fantasy 9's protagonists, Vivi.

RPG Site notes that this plot summary matches leaked details of the show that emerged this year, including a very similar plot summary with key art for "Final Fantasy 9: The Black Mages' Legacy," which shows six Black Mages, including one frozen, which matches both the leaked and official plots.

Of course, this probably doesn't have anything to do with the long-rumored Final Fantasy 9 remake. But when it comes to my personal brand of copium, the fact that this animated series was saved from potential cancellation once its original production company went under gives me some amount of hope we'll finally see that elusive remake soon.

