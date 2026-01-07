Final Fantasy 9 lead says the PS2 was so "so overpowered" its CPU sparked military concerns, so he struggled to get an emergency dev kit during his stay in Hawaii: "It was a very difficult situation"

So I wasn't the only one blown away by Sony's console

Final Fantasy 9
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 9 event designer and Chrono Trigger producer Kazuhiko Aoki claims that it was difficult for him to get his hands on equipment to test the 2000 Final Fantasy game on PS2. He says that the then-unreleased console's CPU was considered so powerful that it may have been diverted for military use.

When I first saw Tekken Tag Tournament running on PS2 I believed that humanity had reached the peak of graphical realism. I was wrong about the graphical fidelity of Jin Kazuma's face, but I wasn't the only one to have their mind blown by the power of Sony's second generation of gaming hardware.