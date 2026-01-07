Legendary Final Fantasy composer can't listen to his own music because he's "too embarrassed," but as a "medieval nerd," he was "pleased" with Final Fantasy 9's direction

News
By published

"You have to admire medieval fantasy"

Final Fantasy 9
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy series composer Nobuo Uematsu claims that he isn't satisfied with any of his tracks, and he doesn't listen to them after finishing them. Despite this, he thinks there are a lot of songs he enjoys from Final Fantasy 9, thanks to the fact that he's a medieval fantasy fanboy.

In an interview with Famitsu to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary, Uematsu explains how he never thinks his songs are "good" after he has finished them. The legendary composer, who has created music for the Final Fantasy series since its inception, says that he grows to hate his songs during the process.

He might hate reflecting on his own art, but admits that "there are a lot of songs in FF9" that he "might enjoy" if he ever was tempted to listen to them again, and it is mostly due to his medieval fantasy fanboying. "I also like synthesized music, so it was fun to completely shift gears [with previous Final Fantasy soundtracks]. But I was pleased when FF9 returned to the medieval style. I'm a medieval nerd after all… You have to admire medieval fantasy."