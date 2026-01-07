"Square had a kind of recklessness at that time": During Final Fantasy 9's development, the team moved to Hawaii without "a solid plan," and some even splashed out on themed license plates

"I thought 'why did I get a license plate as simplistic as FF9?'"

Vivi
Legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu says that "Square had a kind of recklessness" when it came to spending at the time of Final Fantasy 9's development, meaning that the team could move to Hawaii, despite not having a plan, and purchase cars with personalized license plates while there.

The late '90s represents Square's golden era. Between 1997 and 2000 the company developed and published banger after banger like Final Fantasy 7, Parasite Eve, Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy 8, Tactics Ogre and Vagrant Story. Riding high on this wave of hits, Uematsu believes the company became reckless with its spending.