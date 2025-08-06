Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls devs plan to keep the 4v4 tag fighter alive "for the next 10 years," with hopes of "making this game the best experience ever" over the next decade

Following the recent announcement at EVO that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls would get its first closed beta on PlayStation 5 next month, developers reveal that they plan on supporting the new 4v4 tag fighter for at least a decade.

During the game's on-stage panel at EVO 2025, which can be caught via attendees' YouTube clips, PlayStation Studios senior producer Reed Baird, Arc System Works producer Takeshi Yamanaka, and Marvel Games senior product development manager Michael Francisco say that they don't just hope to make Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls great at launch – they want to continue improving the fighter for many years to come.



"For the next 10 years," as Baird translates following Yamanaka's own statement, "we plan to keep making this game the best experience ever." That's quite a long time, but judging by the lifespan of other genre giants, it wouldn't exactly be unheard of for a fighter to survive (and even thrive) years after its initial release date. It is, however, surprising to hear just over two months after Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was first announced.

A CLOSED BETA?! | Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Announcement EVO 2025 Live Reaction - YouTube Watch On

Although it's exciting news, to say the least, not all fans are sure it's the right move. Another video captured of the panel highlights as much, with one potential player commenting that developers "should have said five years and worked from there." Another speculates, "10 years of support basically means no Marvel vs. Capcom for 11 years, or longer if they make a Tokon 2." Many others are still thrilled, nonetheless, though.

"It makes sense that they wanna support it for so long," replies one content fan, as "Marvel's character roster is huge, and everyone wants their favorite to be in it." Another responder says the devs' words "mean 10 years of content" and so eventually, "this game's gonna have every character under the sun in it!" There's no telling how long Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will truly live on until its launch, but it sounds like its creators have big plans for the future.



