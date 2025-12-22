Somehow, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 has already plummeted 75% just in time for the holidays – you can get CDPR's RPG masterpiece for just $17 right now

This deal is so good that many doubted it was real, but CDPR has confirmed it's genuine

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was a Switch 2 launch game back in June with a $70 price tag, and even at that price, it was an easy recommend for people who'd been holding off on playing it due to the sorry state of the game at launch, but that price has now miraculously plummeted 75% all the way down to $17 just in time for the holidays.

About twice a year, I stop doing my regular job of reporting hard-hitting stories and lend an assist to the wonderful GamesRadar+ hardware team during Prime Day and Black Friday, writing up posts about deals we agree are too good to pass up. This is not one of those stories. This is just an extraordinarily rare deal so staggeringly good that I felt a moral responsibility to tell y'all about it, not as a journalist or deal writer, but as a friend.