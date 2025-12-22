Somehow, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 has already plummeted 75% just in time for the holidays – you can get CDPR's RPG masterpiece for just $17 right now

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was a Switch 2 launch game back in June with a $70 price tag, and even at that price, it was an easy recommend for people who'd been holding off on playing it due to the sorry state of the game at launch, but that price has now miraculously plummeted 75% all the way down to $17 just in time for the holidays.

About twice a year, I stop doing my regular job of reporting hard-hitting stories and lend an assist to the wonderful GamesRadar+ hardware team during Prime Day and Black Friday, writing up posts about deals we agree are too good to pass up. This is not one of those stories. This is just an extraordinarily rare deal so staggeringly good that I felt a moral responsibility to tell y'all about it, not as a journalist or deal writer, but as a friend.

When the eagle-eyed deal chasers on Resetera first shared word of this deal, they labeled it a "price error," and although CDPR has confirmed via press release that it is not in-fact an error, how can you blame people for thinking this too good to be true? Switch 2 games typically take years to drop in price considerably, and although Cyberpunk 2077 first launched back in 2020, the Ultimate Edition with all of the bells and whistles (and polish, thank goodness) only hit Switch 2 six months ago. I don't know who or what is responsible for this price drop, but we owe them a debt of gratitude.

The Ultimate Edition includes the excellent spy-thriller expansion, Phantom Liberty, all DLC released so far, and of course, the essential 2.0 update that reworked all of the major issues people previously had with the game. It's worth noting that if you already own the base game and Phantom Liberty on another platform, you're not getting any actual additional content with the Ultimate Edition, so this deal is only relevant if you want all of that on Switch 2, or haven't jumped into the game at all yet.

To put a bow on all of this, if you haven't played Cyberpunk 2077, and you want to, and you own a Switch 2, I can pretty confidently say this is the best deal you'll find for a very long time, but if you're happy playing on other platforms and already own Phantom Liberty, you can probably, maybe find a better use for your $17... unless you want to gift someone a great game for the price of a double protein bowl at Chipotle. That's just a decision you'll have to reckon with.

No, Cyberpunk 2077's elevators aren't just loading screens in disguise, says lead: "The engine is a miracle. I will not accept slander."