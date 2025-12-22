No, Cyberpunk 2077's elevators aren't just loading screens in disguise, says lead: "The engine is a miracle. I will not accept slander."

A persistent belief about Cyberpunk 2077 is that the elevators help mask loading times, a common trick in game development. Not actually the case, apparently, as a prominent developer at CD Projekt Red has made very clear.

The creative director for Cyberpunk 2 and the cinematic director on Cyberpunk 2077, Igor Sarzynski, spoke about the rumor on Bluesky. "You really think you can traverse [the] whole city and enter a huge complex interior with no loading screens but we need to do elevator tricks to load a penthouse?" he says.

"[The] elevator is there because it makes sense," he continues. "We could make it transparent if we wanted. This engine is a miracle. I will not accept slander."

The Red Engine is definitely impressive when you see just how much can happen at once in 2077. Amid all the neon and NPCs and technological wonders, you're moving freely from location to location with rarely even a need to pause. It's quite remarkable.

As much does bring into question the assertion that the elevators, of all things, were allowing the game to catch its breath. But it speaks to our conditioning, since many blockbuster games, from Mass Effect to God of War, have employed transitional spaces, whether they're caves or moving platforms, to load out the gameworld.

I know I definitely just figure that's what's going on with these things most of the time now. The next time I play Cyberpunk 2077, I'll be even more impressed. Flaws and all, at least CD Projekt Red bucked the stereotype of using a lift for loading. Johnny Silverhand would be proud.

