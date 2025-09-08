No one knows how Cyberpunk 2 is going to go after Cyberpunk 2077's ending, but Keanu Reeves wants to be part of it: "I'd love to play Johnny Silverhand again"

Noted Cyberpunk 2077 actor Keanu Reeves, also known as John Wick in Fortnite, wants to return for the sequel, Cyberpunk 2. The question is: should he?

IGN recently asked Reeves if he'd be interested in appearing in Cyberpunk 2, and he replied: "Absolutely. I'd love to play Johnny Silverhand again."

Without spoiling anything, Keanu Reeves' character in Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand, could be incredibly tricky to bring back in a way that makes canonical sense, although his existence as an engram that can be uploaded to different bodies might help ease that narrative dissonance somewhat.

Still, depending on the ending you got, it's theoretically possible, especially if CDPR decides on one canonical ending to carry forth in Cyberpunk 2077, or, less likely, goes with a Mass Effect-style save importing system.

The bigger question is whether Johnny Silverhand has any business in Cyberpunk 2 at all. Don't get me wrong, he's a great character, and Reeves' portrayal is of course breathtaking, but his story feels so decisively over that it'd take some serious narrative finessing to bring him back in a way that feels justified and respectful to the story instead of like, 'Hey, more Keanu!'

CDPR has stayed tight-lipped about Cyberpunk 2, probably because it's still in pre-production, so there's really no telling where the story will pick up from 2077's open-ended conclusion. I wouldn't be surprised to see a cameo via flashback or dream sequence featuring Keanu as Johnny Silverhand, but for my money his time as one of the main characters is done.

