Cyberpunk 2077 nearly got a quest that turned the dystopian RPG into fan-favorite indie Superhot, and now a modder has unwittingly stepped in to add the next best thing

One of the many Cyberpunk 2077 ideas left on the cutting room floor has returned to the dystopian RPG, and by sheer coincidence, too.

Last week, modder Jackexe shared a mod that essentially turns Cyberpunk 2077 into indie favorite Superhot. The short version is that time only moves when you do, and how quickly it moves is also dependent on how quickly you move. It's a fun way to add something extra to your playthrough as you slow down time to consider your next move.

The mod itself is neat, though what's also neat is that Cyberpunk 2077 nearly got a mission that did just that. Reacting to the project itself, CD Projekt Red veteran Philipp Weber says the team briefly workshopped a quest with similar mechanics early into Cyberpunk 2077's development.

"You became a construct, essentially able to do millions of things at once, and this is how we simulated the full quest only taking a few seconds in 'real-time,'" he says. "Now someone did it!"

Replying to a fan asking how many hours of cut content we're looking at for Cyberpunk 2077 now, Weber says it's "difficult to say."

"Quite a few of actually playable content," he says. "But overall that's difficult to say. Some design ideas for features like the one above were cut even before we implemented them. Since it was a fresh project with lots of experimentation, that happened a lot."

Sadly, the ship has essentially sailed with Cyberpunk 2077, but hey, maybe we'll get some Superhot goodness in the Cyberpunk sequel. We recently heard that CDPR's next Cyberpunk 'em up will "double the headcount" at its studio as it nears the end of its research phase.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CDPR vet reflects on a classic RPG problem: The stats-over-fashion "clown meta" in Cyberpunk 2077, which lots of players hated but almost nobody knew how to fix.