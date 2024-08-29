Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will "double the headcount" at its studio as it nears the end of its research phase

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel's development team will likely double in headcount over the course of the next year.

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red studio leadership held a briefing to discuss its financials for the past few months, as well as make comments on its immediate future. Chiefly, CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz revealed that The Witcher 4 has made "substantial progress" over the year so far, and will soon be advancing to the full production phase.

Elsewhere though, Nielubowicz and CD Projekt joint-chief engineering officer Michal Nowakowski made comments during a Q&A session with investors. Nielubowicz firstly mentions that Cyberpunk 2077's sequel, which is codenamed 'Orion,' is "close to moving from the research phase to the development phase," so it's similarly in pre-production like The Witcher 4.

Nowakowski, meanwhile, said CD Projekt "expect future growth also next year" with Orion. "And Orion that was presented on one of the slides right now, is around 60 people, and we believe over the course of next year it should probably double the headcount," Nowakowski added, signalling CD Projekt's Boston studio will be staffing up for the sequel's development.

Earlier this year in April, CD Projekt revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was still in the "fairly early stages" of development. The company's Boston studio, which is heading up development of the sequel, is also retaining senior developers of the original game, like Paweł Sasko, who worked on Phantom Liberty as quest director, and will now operate as an associate game director on Cyberpunk 2077's sequel.

