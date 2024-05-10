Cyberpunk 2077 devs celebrate ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ recent Steam review comeback

Cyberpunk 2077 is averaging 'Overwhelmingly Positive' recent reviews on Steam, and its developers having nothing but thanks for its community.

Taking a look at Cyberpunk 2077 now on Steam paints a very different picture of the game it was in 2020. The action-RPG has now an aggregate of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' among recent player reviews, which means 95% of reviews left by player in the last 30 days were positive. As it happens, there have been 6,913 player reviews in the last 30 days.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you!" wrote CD Projekt community manager Marcin Momot on Twitter when announcing the news. "You can't imagine how much it means to me, I have never been close to giving up and always believed this could be somehow possible, but never thought I will actually see it. Thank you so much for the second chance chooms," wrote quest director Pawel Sasko on Twitter.

"At this point in time the game is better than ever, definitely worth a few playthroughs," reads one recent review after more than 125 hours on the clock. "The combat is amazing. The story is top notch. The art direction is stunning. The VAs are all top notch, and the forced first person perspective means you LIVE as V. Whatever you have heard about the problems this game launched with, they have been fixed and oh so much more," adds another recent player review.

It might have been a pretty disastrous launch for CD Projekt back in 2020, if we're being honest, but the developer has genuinely turned things around for Cyberpunk 2077 over three years later. For his part, CD Projekt's joint-CEO recently said he was "finally happy" with the RPG, which perhaps marks the end of the road to redemption for Cyberpunk 2077 that began in late 2020.

It's worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077's overall user review score is sitting at 'Very Positive' right now, after 650,651 user review have given the game a positive rating since launch. Cyberpunk 2077 would need 95% of its total player reviews to be positive for its overall rating to be upgraded to 'Overwhelmingly Positive,' but it looks like CD Projekt is already happy.

