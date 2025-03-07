Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
The It Takes Two studio's new co-op game is the highest rated game of 2025 so far
Split Fiction director and Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares is hoping he wins Game of the Year again in 2025, but he knows he's got some stiff competition if GTA 6 releases this year as planned.
In a Fall Damage video where Fares responds to YouTube comments (timestamped here), he's shown one that predicts Split Fiction will be this year's Game of the Year. Hazelight took home the big award back in 2021 for the co-op romp It Takes Two, but that game didn't have one of the most highly anticipated releases of all time to contend with.
"I would really appreciate if we won Game of the Year again, but on the other hand, I'm a huge fan of GTA. I think if that comes out it's gonna be really tough, and I want it to come out because I'm a huge fan."
- GTA 5 is "the standard-bearer for the industry over three generations," but GTA 6 publisher's CEO isn't taking that for granted: "We don't claim success until it occurs"
- GTA 6 still coming this fall, Take-Two boss says "there's always a risk of slippage" but "we feel really good" about a 2025 launch
Split Fiction is currently the highest rated game of 2025, beating out other acclaimed titles like Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with a highly impressive 91 Metascore.
GTA 6, meanwhile, is still scheduled to release this fall, and as Fares alluded, if it does there's a good chance it'll sweep all of the awards shows at the end of the year. That said, the boss of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, said as recently as February that there's "always a risk of slippage" in reference to GTA 6's release.
Split Fiction director Josef Fares says Ubisoft is "struggling" and should make a co-op Splinter Cell game: "Don't chicken out to do single-player; just say this is split-screen only."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.