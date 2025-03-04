It Takes Two dev's new co-op game Split Fiction launches as Metacritic's highest rated game of 2025, beating out Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Split Fiction, the new co-op romp from It Takes Two studio Hazelight, has debuted as Metacritic's highest rated game of 2025 so far, beating out acclaimed titles like Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

At the time of writing, Split Fiction has a Metascore of 91, indicating "Universal Acclaim" and topping the second highest-rated game of 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds, by one point. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the third highest-rated game of the year so far with an 88 Metascore.

For some context, It Takes Two has a "generally favorable" 88, and it won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards and took home a Golden Joystick for Best Multiplayer Game.

Split Fiction is Hazelight's co-op only split-screen follow-up to It Takes Two, but it exists in its own distinct universe and centers around two new characters, Zoe and Mio, two authors who become trapped in their own stories and have to work together to get out.

GamesRadar+'s 4.5/5-star Split Fiction review is largely in line with the general consensus, which is pretty much just, 'yeah this game rips.'

"Hazelight has created another brilliant adventure that's going straight into our best co-op games list," writes our own Sam Loveridge. "Split Fiction is quite the opposite of industry trends right now; amidst everything, it's a bastion of ingenuity and gives me hope that creativity isn't quite as in danger as I feared."

Split Fiction director Josef Fares says Ubisoft is "struggling" and should make a co-op Splinter Cell game: "Don't chicken out to do single-player; just say this is split-screen only."