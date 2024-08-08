Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't even out yet, but modders are already taking advantage of a leaked build to give players Max Payne-like super dive abilities

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't even out yet, but modders are already manipulating the shooter to grant players Max Payne-like super dives.

Earlier this week, a in-progress developer build of Black Ops 6 seemingly leaked online via the PlayStation Store, granting players the ability to download and keep it for a very limited time before it was removed. The leaked build showed off a brand new Warzone map called Avalon, but it also crucially let players access and play the multiplayer portion of the forthcoming sequel.

Just a few days later, modders are already breaking down the leaked Black Ops 6 build and manipulating it to their whims. Take the gameplay footage below, for example, which comes from a modder taking Black Ops 6's big new omnimovement multiplayer feature, and changing it so that gravity is effectively lowered, letting players do huge dives like something out of Max Payne.

omni movement with low gravity goes hard 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3tSGyCkTsAugust 7, 2024

This understandably is making players a little wary of the forthcoming Black Ops 6 beta, which is set to kick off later this month from August 30 until September 4, exclusively for pre-order owners. "Well definitely gonna be cheaters in the beta," writes one Twitter user in response, and it's very easy to see how they're coming to that conclusion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this year on October 25, so there's relatively little time for Activision's developers to brace and react to the mods and cheats appearing for the shooter.

