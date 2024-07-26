Another Call of Duty cheat maker says it got "a legal notice from Activision," shuts down immediately: "We are in no position to litigate with such a large company"

Call of Duty cheat maker Raging Nation has closed its doors after claiming to have received "a legal notice from Activision."

Raging Nation's website currently only displays a statement confirming its shutdown, but if you load up its pages on the Wayback Machine , you can see that it used to sell loads of different cheats for Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 , as well as others games like Fortnite. Cheats included aimbots to let users take out their foes without even having to aim their weapons, as well as programs to unlock weapons and items instantly. One of these cheats is also advertised as being "streamproof" and "ideal for closet cheating," so it seems that certain products were geared towards streamers who wanted to use hacks without being caught.

"Someone affiliated with our business has received a legal notice from Activision," the latest statement from Raging Nation reads. "We may not agree with the assertions made in these legal demands, but we are in no position to litigate with such a large company. It brings us no pleasure to inform all of you that we will be closing our business starting today."

It's not clear what these "assertions" are as the notice in question hasn't been shared by Raging Nation. However, one thing is clear – the site has been completely wiped clean of any and all cheats, and it doesn't sound like that's going to change any time soon.

Wrapping up the statement, Raging Nation says "this was the last thing we wanted to have to do."

Earlier this year, Activision won a huge lawsuit against cheat maker EngineOwning, which awarded the Call of Duty publisher $14.5 million in damages. Activision first filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning back in 2022 , and in February 2023, two of the people related to the website were ordered to pay $3 million in damages .

