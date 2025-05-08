After "abrupt actions by Valve," Counter-Strike mod in development for 8 years gets canceled – modders deny using leaked Source code and say others should "reconsider how they see Valve"

Classic Offensive, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive mod aiming to recreate the feel of the classic 1.6 FPS, has been canceled after eight years in development. The developers cite "abrupt actions by Valve" as the cause for the decision to end the project.

The Classic Offensive devs have been working on the project since 2016, and in 2017, they were OK'd for a Steam release through the now-retired Greenlight program. Development continued for years, but when the modders finally submitted their build to Steam near the end of 2024, they spent months in limbo without any communication from Valve on the review process.

In January 2025, they did finally get word from Valve – and that word was a generic "your app is not a good fit for Steam." In response, the devs decided to release the mod outside of Valve's platform – but in response, Valve warned the team that it had "concerns" the mod "may no longer be compliant" with the company's guidelines. So the team went to work "auditing the current build of the mod" to make sure all was OK.

That brings us to this week, where the mod devs have made a post to social media saying that "we are devastated to announce the cancellation of Classic Offensive. This decision follows abrupt actions by Valve that prevent us from releasing or continuing development on the project."

The exact concerns Valve has over Classic Offensive have never been entirely clear. There are allegations floating around that the modders have used code derivative of illegally leaked parts of the Source engine, but in an FAQ posted to a newly launched website, the devs say "Classic Offensive does not use of any leaked code and never has."

In their statement, the Classic Offensive devs argue that Valve has come to allow modding only "under very narrow conditions" quite explicitly defined by the company.

We've seen Valve take a firmer had against mods in recent years, taking direct action against fan projects based on Team Fortress and Portal, but the company did release a massive update to its Source mod tools earlier this year, allowing modders to "build completely new games based on TF2." However, that pathway doesn't exactly benefit the Classic Offensive devs.

"This situation has implications far beyond our project, raising serious concerns for the future of modding within Valve's ecosystem," the Classic Offensive team argues. "Modders should reconsider how they see Valve: a company that benefits from community creativity while being able to shut down years of work without warning, despite going through their defined process which they can drastically change at any time."

Regardless of the implications for other mods, the devs have come to a simple conclusion about their own project: "Valve clearly does not want us to release Classic Offensive in any form," they conclude in their FAQ. "Valve constantly looming over our shoulders is not something we want to deal with again for the upcoming years. "

