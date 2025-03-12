After concerns from Valve, creators of CS:GO mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" are now "auditing the current build" to comply with guidelines
"We appreciate your patience and support"
Classic Offensive, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" loved by longtime fans, returns to the limelight as its creators reveal that they've heard from Valve following "concerns" regarding Steam guidelines.
The mod was in the works for over eight years when its developers "received an automated Steam Support message" about the app's retirement (or rejection) after they submitted their build to Steamworks. The news was especially devastating as Classic Offensive's creators explained that they went through the Steam Greenlight system, followed "requirements and recommendations to the letter," and went as far as talking to Valve devs themselves.
None of the team's efforts were enough in the end, however, but Classic Offensive's story doesn't appear to be over just yet – and a new post from the creators proves as much. "We were contacted by Valve this morning," write the modders, going on to describe what Valve told them. "They have reached out to us with concerns that our mod may no longer be compliant with their guidelines and the Steam Subscriber Agreement."
pic.twitter.com/gcqQmJxcmuMarch 12, 2025
The Classic Offensive team continues, revealing that it's inspecting the mod to ensure that it complies with Valve's rules. "In light of these concerns, we are auditing the current build of the mod to ensure nothing in it is in violation of those guidelines. We appreciate your patience and support." The modders don't go into too much detail regarding what changes they might have to make, but this seems to be a giant step in the right direction.
- "This is devastating": After 8 years of work, CS:GO mod that aimed to revive "the 1.6 vibe" apparently rejected by Steam "without any reason," despite previous contact with Valve
- Valve adds "all the Team Fortress 2 client and server game code" to its Source mod tools, letting modders "build completely new games based on TF2" and publish them on Steam
Now that communication between the mod's creators and Valve is properly open, it's likely that fans might see Classic Offensive actually come to fruition after almost a decade now of development. Only time can tell for sure, but it's certainly good news for the devs whose mod was initially greenlit on Steam back in 2017. While the original page with Classic Offensive's pitch has been archived, it's still accessible via the Wayback Machine.
A mysterious Steam user has over 13,000 pairs of PUBG pants worth just 3 cents in his inventory, and players can't figure out whether it's hoarding or money laundering
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission