After concerns from Valve, creators of CS:GO mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" are now "auditing the current build" to comply with guidelines

"We appreciate your patience and support"

Counter-Strike 2 release trailer screenshot showing an old-style white desktop PC running the Counter-Strike menu atop a wooden desk
(Image credit: Valve)

Classic Offensive, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" loved by longtime fans, returns to the limelight as its creators reveal that they've heard from Valve following "concerns" regarding Steam guidelines.

The mod was in the works for over eight years when its developers "received an automated Steam Support message" about the app's retirement (or rejection) after they submitted their build to Steamworks. The news was especially devastating as Classic Offensive's creators explained that they went through the Steam Greenlight system, followed "requirements and recommendations to the letter," and went as far as talking to Valve devs themselves.

None of the team's efforts were enough in the end, however, but Classic Offensive's story doesn't appear to be over just yet – and a new post from the creators proves as much. "We were contacted by Valve this morning," write the modders, going on to describe what Valve told them. "They have reached out to us with concerns that our mod may no longer be compliant with their guidelines and the Steam Subscriber Agreement."

The Classic Offensive team continues, revealing that it's inspecting the mod to ensure that it complies with Valve's rules. "In light of these concerns, we are auditing the current build of the mod to ensure nothing in it is in violation of those guidelines. We appreciate your patience and support." The modders don't go into too much detail regarding what changes they might have to make, but this seems to be a giant step in the right direction.

Now that communication between the mod's creators and Valve is properly open, it's likely that fans might see Classic Offensive actually come to fruition after almost a decade now of development. Only time can tell for sure, but it's certainly good news for the devs whose mod was initially greenlit on Steam back in 2017. While the original page with Classic Offensive's pitch has been archived, it's still accessible via the Wayback Machine.

