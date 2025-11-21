Best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build and loadout

With the best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build, you'll be able to lay down highly accurate fire and battle at a multitude of ranges. By default, the M15 has some pretty solid stats – decent damage, snappy handling for an assault rifle, and controllable recoil – which makes it a great base that can be improved a lot with the best possible attachments. With that in mind, here's the best gunsmith build for the BO7 M15 Mod 0 that you can work towards as you level up this assault rifle.

Best M15 Mod 0 attachments in Black Ops 7

(Image credit: Activision)

As with most guns, adding attachments that focus on reducing recoil and increasing range without compromising handling to your M15 will help you win a wide array of gunfights: