Best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build and loadout
By Will Sawyer published
The M15 is a top-tier weapon and this build make it even better in Black Ops 7
With the best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build, you'll be able to lay down highly accurate fire and battle at a multitude of ranges. By default, the M15 has some pretty solid stats – decent damage, snappy handling for an assault rifle, and controllable recoil – which makes it a great base that can be improved a lot with the best possible attachments. With that in mind, here's the best gunsmith build for the BO7 M15 Mod 0 that you can work towards as you level up this assault rifle.
Best M15 Mod 0 attachments in Black Ops 7
As with most guns, adding attachments that focus on reducing recoil and increasing range without compromising handling to your M15 will help you win a wide array of gunfights:
- Optic: Personal preference (I like the Lethal Tools ELO)
- Muzzle: RL-5.56 Brake
- Barrel: 15" Mirage Light Barrel
- Underbarrel: Empty
- Stock: Intervention Stock
- Laser: 3mW Motion Strike Laser
- + if using Gunfighter Wildcard:
- Magazine: Mayday Extended Mag