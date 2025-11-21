Jump to:

Best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build and loadout

The M15 is a top-tier weapon and this build make it even better in Black Ops 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 lin wei operator holding M15 mod 0
With the best Black Ops 7 M15 Mod 0 build, you'll be able to lay down highly accurate fire and battle at a multitude of ranges. By default, the M15 has some pretty solid stats – decent damage, snappy handling for an assault rifle, and controllable recoil – which makes it a great base that can be improved a lot with the best possible attachments. With that in mind, here's the best gunsmith build for the BO7 M15 Mod 0 that you can work towards as you level up this assault rifle.

Best M15 Mod 0 attachments in Black Ops 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 M15 mod 0 attachments gunsmith

As with most guns, adding attachments that focus on reducing recoil and increasing range without compromising handling to your M15 will help you win a wide array of gunfights:

  • Optic: Personal preference (I like the Lethal Tools ELO)
  • Muzzle: RL-5.56 Brake
  • Barrel: 15" Mirage Light Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Empty
  • Stock: Intervention Stock
  • Laser: 3mW Motion Strike Laser
  • + if using Gunfighter Wildcard:
    • Magazine: Mayday Extended Mag