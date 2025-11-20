Best Black Ops 7 assault rifle for your loadouts

The best Black Ops 2 assault rifles can handle the variety of the game's maps while also still being able to keep pace with aggressive and mobile play. For that reason, the M15 Mod 0, one of the guns you'll have automatically unlocked when you get access to loadouts, comes out on top, but it's got competition from several other excellent assault rifles. Here's a rundown of the best ones in BO7 and how they stack up.

Black Ops 7 assault rifle tier list

(Image credit: Activision)

The best assault rifle in BO7 is currently the M15 Mod 0, mainly due to the fact it’s unlocked by default and is incredibly easy to use – it's one of our Black Ops 7 meta gun picks too. Relatively low recoil and solid damage make it easy to control and accurate at a variety of ranges, and you can enhance its strengths even more with the right attachments – I recommend the RL-5.56 Muzzle Brake, 15" Mirage Light Barrel, Caravan-H2 Grip, and Intervention Stock as a good base.

As for the rest of the assault rifles, most of them are quite solid in Black Ops 7, so while the M15 is a great all-rounder, it's worth trying them all out in case you find one that better suits your playstyle. Here's how we rank them all: