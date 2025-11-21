How to find the Fracture door code in Black Ops 7

The Black Ops 7 Fracture door code isn't a complicated puzzle but does require you to look in exactly the right place. You get a bit of help from 50/50 since she tells you half of the code, but you can't just figure it out and need to find the full code in the room you're currently stuck in. Obviously without the code, you can't proceed to the final couple of encounters and complete the Fracture level, so if you're stuck, here's the BO7 door code and where you need to look.

Black Ops 7 Fracture door code

The Fracture level's door code is 3600, which you then need to enter on the keypad to proceed in Black Ops 7.



In case you're wondering how you find this out, 50/50 will give you the first two digits of the code, 3 and 6, as that's all she can remember. Check the keypad itself and you'll see that the code is also the usual four digits long. Conveniently, the building you're in has a screen behind the counter with all sorts of red numbers (always with the red number in Black Ops), many of which blink on and off or change. However, in the bottom-left corner of the screen, you'll notice that the numbers 3-6-0-0 do not change so, you can deduce that this is the correct four-digit door code.



With the code entered, you and your team will immediately unlock the Damage II upgrade, granting 4x damage to all your guns, equipment, and scorestreaks in Black Ops 7. You'll then be thrown straight into a closed garden with lots of Guild robots attacking, so be prepared for a big fight.



If you want to know what else is to come in the campaign, check out our Black Ops 7 mission list. Fracture is one of the later missions, so you've not got long to go until you reach the end, but here's how long it takes to beat Black Ops 7's campaign in case you're wondering.

