How long does it take to finish Black Ops 7?

The question of how long Black Ops 7 lasts is answered easily by saying simply 'not long'. The co-op campaign probably lasts around 5-6 hours, but does has a little twist at the end that also means it could last forever. Sort of. To explain more let me detail what that all means below.

How long is BO7

It's highly unlikely you'll take much more than around six hours to finish the main story. While there's a decent number of levels in the Black Ops 7 mission list, there's not a huge amount of lengthy substance to draw thing out. There are some collectibles (the usual Intel) that might extend things a little but, realistically, these are probably the sort of times you can expect for completion:

5-6 hours - Average play through

7 hours - A semi completionist playthrough

10+ hours - Full completion

Those higher times are a bit of a reach though, as you'll probably have to really try to make it last. However, once you've completed the story you'll unlock Endgame that technically never ends. This consists of PvE only, 32-player, four-man squad matches that last up to 50 minutes. They see you chasing randomized objectives while levelling up your character to take on tougher and tougher areas and challenges. That technically means that while you might finish Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in a single sitting, you can also play for as long as you want.

