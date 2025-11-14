Here's how many missions are in the Black Ops 7 campaign

If you want to know how many missions are in the BO7 campaign then the short answer is 11. But the answer is not that simple, with the Black Ops 7 mission list including a final, replayable PvE endgame once you've done the story. So while there's a definitive end to the story, and answer to how long Black Ops 7 takes to finish, the game itself carries on as long as you want to play with a PvE mix of levelling and randomised objective. If you want to know what that's all about, or just when you can roll credits, then here's what's going on.

Full BO7 mission list

The main BO7 Campaign sees David Mason, the son of Alex 'The Numbers' Mason, leading a Joint Special Operations Command team after terrorist leader Raul Menendez apparently returns from the dead. The main campaign takes place over the following 11 missions:

Exposure Inside Distortion Escalation Disruption Collapse Fracture Quarantine Suppression Breakpoint Containment

These are all 4 player co-op missions (on by default) and, once they're completed, it unlocks an all new endgame for the co-op campaign. This consists of 50 minute matches for 32 players in squads of four, to compete over randomised objectives. There's no PvP here, instead teams complete to finish "dynamic Assignments and Activities" and extract before the timer runs out. As you level up and improve your character you're able to improve them, get better gear and unlock new abilities so you can then take on more difficult endgame zones in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 .

