Black Ops 6 Separation Anxiety code and puzzle guide

The Black Ops 6 Separation Anxiety code is found by solving a series of riddles during the mission of the same name. Follow these clues and you'll end up with three numbers and an order to use them, the combination to open up a chest and get the first of three mirror fragments you need to proceed.

Here's how to get the Separation Anxiety code in BO6, the combination I got, and the details to get your own in case the numbers are different for you. As with the BO6 Safe code puzzles these numbers might be different for you.

The BO6 Separation Anxiety code explained

The Black Ops 6 separation anxiety code is 918, or was for me. If that doesn't work then you'll have to follow the steps as laid out in the Scavenger Hunt you discover when you start the mission.

This will have you following three clue trails to find one number from each. You'll then have input the numbers in the order given by the opening clue. For me that was Desk, Scouts and Tea Party. If that doesn't make any sense then I will explain in more detail below but the shorty version if that each clue will give you a number that then has to be entered into chest in the order listed.

BO6 Separation Anxiety Desk clue

Ther Separation Anxiety Desk clue is an easy one. The clue just reads:

Working hard and wanting more. Always seek the highest score'

Looking at the three test on the desk will reveal a high number, which for me was 9.

BO6 Separation Anxiety Scouts clue

The Separation Anxiety Scouts clue will lead you to a trophy cabinet and this clue:

Count them all and let's begin. Trophies minus badges will get you the win.

For me there were 6 trophies and 5 badges (on the sash hanging from the door). Giving me a total of 1 (6-1)

BO6 Separation Anxiety Tea Party clue

The Tea Party clue will lead you to a small dolls tea party and this clue:

They came for tea and friendly chat. Count the guests and double that.

I had 4 guests/toys present so that was a total of 8.

As I mentioned, the numbers or orders listed here might be different for your playthrough. So if that's the case use the information here to work out your code.

