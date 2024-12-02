I'd jump on this excellent Warhammer 40K Aeldari Combat Patrol deal before it gets replaced next year

I’ve spotted the Warhammer 40K Aeldari Combat Patrol going for just under $125 at Amazon, which is a nice discount on one of the best Combat Patrol sets available right now. At $124.13, Amazon is listing this a 22% discount from $160, saving you $35, although this is a little cheeky as the retailer hasn’t charged anything close to that price all year.

But it is a significant reduction compared to Games Workshop’s $168 price tag, saving you around $44, and – right now at least – it’s out of stock. That means this Warhammer 40K Combat Patrol deal is not only a superb discount but is also a good option if you usually buy directly from GW. What’s more is that an updated Aeldari Combat Patrol box set for Warhammer 40K 10th Edition is coming next year and based on the trends for previous Combat Patrol updates, it’s unlikely to be better both in terms of the types of models and the discount such a box set offers.

Warhammer 40K Combat Patrol: Aeldari | $160 $124.13 at Amazon

Save $35 – Prospective or veteran Aeldari fans should pay attention to this deal as this version of the Aeldari Combat Patrol is not long for this world as a replacement will be arriving in the next few months. Any discount greater than 20% off Games Workshop’s retail price is generally a good deal, so this deal is excellent. I highly recommend getting it before it goes out of stock or the price rises if you’ve been sitting on the fence. Buy it if: ✅ You want to get a head start on an Aeldari army before the new models come out

✅ You want some reinforcements for your existing army Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to save all your money for the new and refreshed models in 2025

❌ You already have these models and don’t want duplicates Price Check: Walmart: $142.80 | Warhammer: Out of stock

Should you buy the Warhammer 40K Aeldari Combat Patrol?

As mentioned, if you’re undecided about getting this Combat Patrol set, either because you want to get into the (best) Xenos faction in Warhammer 40K or you need some more of the included models to bolster your army, then this is a really good deal that you should definitely consider.

More importantly, after the new and updated Aeldari wave launches in 2025, which includes a 10th Edition Codex, a new Warp Spiders Phoenix Lord, and updated Swooping Hawks, this set will become much harder to find, especially at such a good price. In fact, if you wanted to buy all the models in this Combat Patrol individually on Games Workshop’s website, it would set you back $247.50! All that means I reckon this is a great time to buy this set before it gets lost in the Warp forever.

