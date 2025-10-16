Battlefield 6 lead downplays upcoming movement changes following community blowback, says the team is just fixing "rough case scenarios"

Coming off the launch of Battlefield 6, there are several updates in the works for the FPS. Some are addressing specific issues, while others are making tweaks to enhance the overall experience. One, addressing the movement, is in the works, but a dev has clarified it isn’t going to tamper with your general speed and mobility.

The Battlefield series set itself apart by being fast, fluid, and chaotic. Matches in the third and fourth installments were legendary for the destruction combined with your ability to get around effectively. Battlefield 6 has channeled the moving around aspect of that era well, to the point people are asking for alterations to be minimal, which thankfully, they will be.

"We're not going to change movement speed and the adjustments we will be doing will be small but enough to improve some rough case scenarios, some of them that are mostly 'animation' related more than core movement (physics) really," Florian Le Bihan, principal game designer on Battlefield 6, replied to a player on Twitter.

Initially, Le Bihan was asked about trying to find a middle-ground between the beta, where newer players seemed happier, with the full game, where older fans seem more at home. The developer then responded that DICE is "looking at adjustments" for something in between the two.

This garnered an impassioned plea not to change this too much, hence Le Bihan's response above. As with any game of this magnitude, several glitches and bugs have emerged, and this seems in line with EA and DICE’s efforts to stamp them out.

The level of candor and communication on the back of such a mammoth release has been refreshing, and it's noticed and appreciated by the community at large. Whatever tweaks come, they're arriving with player insight in mind.

The Battlefield 6 movement saga reaches new heights as players find glitch that lets you fly into the clouds on a drone, preferably with a sniper for taking out enemies from the sky.