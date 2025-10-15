Battlefield 6's 'bloom' problem isn't caused by a beta bug, DICE lead clarifies – that issue was fixed, but two more have emerged in its place

Among the foibles of Battlefield 6's record-breaking launch has been a frustrating bug causing extraneous bloom. For certain players, the reticle of their guns fails to re-center properly after firing, which is less than ideal in a multiplayer shooter simulating actual war zones.

Recoil ensures that sustained shooting will decrease your accuracy, with bullets eventually blooming all around your intended target. It's an expected aspect of an FPS like this and something people work around. What’s less expected is for shots to still be inaccurate after you’ve taken a break from pulling the trigger.

A perfect example was posted by streamer TacticalBrit, comparing regular and bugged aim. You can see, in the second half of his clip, the wider radius, even though a cooldown should’ve occurred.

The Gunplay in Battlefield 6 feels rough sometimes because it is still not working correctly. Spread/bloom is not resetting correctly. #Battlefield6 - Example: pic.twitter.com/ymILTAzh6vOctober 14, 2025

Shroud responded about the glitch from beta not being addressed, only to be corrected by one of the developers, Florian Le Bihan, principal game designer on Battlefield 6. "The Beta bug was actually fixed but we've identified another issue (two in fact) that impacts dispersion/bloom in an unintended way and will cause you to have more dispersion at times," Le Bihan says on Twitter.

He adds they're "working" on a hotfix, with added rebalancing for good measure. Considering how annoying and predictable this is, we’d expect a patch in relatively short order, potentially alongside the fix for ghost bullets.

Le Bihan had previously addressed that as well, clarifying the quirk's existence and seeking further examples from the community. If you encounter anything suspicious, he's definitely someone to follow for updates.

Battlefield 6 players are using ladders to fly around maps in defiance of movement nerfs, and EA already says "we will" patch this out too.