Battlefield 6 players are using ladders to fly around maps in defiance of movement nerfs, and EA already says "we will" patch this out too

Battlefield 6's most egregious exploit allows players to defy physics and EA's own movement nerfs by bouncing around maps using buggy ladders, and the developers are already working on a fix.

Now, when I say "bouncing," I mean big bouncing. Like, 40-50 foot bounces. As demonstrated in numerous videos on social media, the Assault class can position their ladders against walls in such a way that, when you climb up and then turn away from the wall, you leap up and through the air like you've got a jetpack.

For reasons I probably don't need to explain, this is a pretty serious balance issue. While undoubtedly entertaining to watch, and probably more-so to perform, I can only imagine how frustrating it would be to lose a battle to someone using this exploit. Plus, this glitch effectively nullifies the intent behind those movement nerfs EA implemented after beta feedback and in the day one patch.

Thankfully, EA seems to have caught wind of the ladder exploit. Battlefield lead producer David Sirland responded to a video demonstrating the glitch and said simply, "we will" patch it out.

We will

Of course, there's no way to know how long it'll take for a fix to arrive, especially since we haven't gotten a patch since the launch day update. That said, as much as I enjoy watching people go big bounce on ladders, I am an adult and I am encouraged to see EA publicly acknowledge the issue and commit to a fix.

