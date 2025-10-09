Full Battlefield 6 day one patch is 2,800 words long, taking a huge pass at movement, vehicles, and some of the best guns

Battlefield 6 is finally here. Well, almost. Our Battlefield 6 review is live and the game launches October 10, but ahead of that, Battlefield Studios has revealed the full day one patch for the Call of Duty competitor, and it's a massive download with sweeping changes to core systems like movement, vehicles, weapons, and more - all based on player feedback from the beta.

As detailed on Twitter, the full Battlefield 6 day one patch notes are an eye-watering 2,800 words, highlighting "major updates" as well as changes to player stats, vehicles, gadgets including guns, maps and modes, UI and HUD, settings, portal, audio, and network.

You can read through the full patch notes here, but Battlefield Studios says it'll give maps "improved with better traversal, lighting adjustments, and overall performance upgrades," and expand settings and controls "with improvements across multiple areas."

Moreover, "movement is refined with reduced slide-to-jump momentum, lowered jump height, and increased inaccuracy when firing while airborne or sliding," and "weapon handling has been rebalanced through general recoil tuning and adjustments to ensure more consistent gunplay."

Elsewhere in the patch notes, there's a long list of balance changes, including nerfs and buffs to player mechanics, like "increased weapon inaccuracy when firing while jumping or sliding," "increased tank turret speed," and a reduction in "Rocket Launchers' blast damage against infantry to discourage ground-blasting."

Meanwhile, the RPG-7V2 launcher has been buffed with "better aiming," "increased dispersion when aiming down sights to discourage quick-scoping," and improved projectile aiming and hit detection.

Battlefield Studio has also made "general recoil adjustments across multiple weapons," and overall weapon accuracy has been "adjusted to be more stable when aiming down sights while moving, but less accurate when firing mid-jump."

Specifically, "M87A1 shotgun now requires more pellets to secure a kill, rewarding more accurate hits."

Battlefield 6 is off to a strong early start with the strongest Metacritic score DICE has had in years, although it still doesn't quite meet the heights of Battlefield 3. We gave the game a respectable 4/5 stars in our Battlefield 6 review, and with the studio hard at work on improvements based on extensive beta feedback, it seems things are only getting better from here.

