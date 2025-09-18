Battlefield 6 makes changes to movement in Labs, and players can't decide if things have been "overnerfed" or if the new risk/reward tweaks make the FPS more grounded

EA confirmed Battlefield 6's movement would be tweaked following the beta, and players are starting to discover just what that looks like thanks to Battlefield Labs.

After the Battlefield 6 beta, it was confirmed that several changes to its movement would be made to make the game more akin to the "traditional Battlefield experience" after some complained that the increased movement made the game feel more like Call of Duty. Now that players have got their hands on the latest build of Battlefield Labs, and because every detail about the tests leaks despite the NDAs , we've gotten a look at it too.

In a clip posted to Twitter by streamer EndersFPS, some of the movement nerfs made in the latest Battlefield Labs build were shown off, with higher aim down sight penalties made following the likes of slides and jumps and greater weapon sway put in place, making it hard to get kills coming out of these movement options. The streamer said, "The movement in Battlefield 6 was nowhere near good enough to warrant any sort of nerf," calling the changes "overnerfed."

DICE has removed several movement exploits in Battlefield 6 in the latest BF LABs playtest.They have now also added risk/reward penalties for sliding and shooting, penalties for jumping and shooting and trying to spam movement.BF6 is looking great. https://t.co/izLN3La0i5September 18, 2025

They add that "if you nerf a lot or all of the skill gap out of this movement system in a game with Battlefield 6's blisteringly fast time to kill your gameplay will come to a complete and utter standstill."

However, some players aren't as cut up about the nerfs, saying, "I'm glad that they are nerfing movement. BF has never really been about crazy movement mechanics, and the main reason I hate playing COD." While another adds, "jumping and shooting should not really be a thing as it isn't IRL. I don't claim BF should be realistic, but it's always been about authenticity. Jumping around and sliding around while having any kind of chance to land accurate shots is BS and I'm all for them changing it."

Battlefield 6 sniper glints won't be so blinding come the shooter's release, as devs have "stepped it back" after fans' "humorous" feedback: "I saw those memes with the hillside just full of these giant glares."