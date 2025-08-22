Battlefield 6 beta changes are a mixed bag: Movement and shotgun nerfs are welcome, but Rush is staying small and open weapons remain the default

The Battlefield 6 open beta is over, and now that the data has been collected and reviewed, EA is sharing the changes that will be made for the full game. Sorry M87A1 shotgun users , but your fun has come to an end.

First up, let's talk about the weapons. The overall time-to-kill is being looked at , which I think is good, because it felt far too fast before.

All weapons will be getting their recoil investigated, too – the aim is to "encourage more controlled tap-firing and burst-firing, rewarding precision and weapon mastery," so you won't be able to just empty a full magazine across the street and secure five kills anymore. And finally, the M87A1 will now take more pellets to secure a kill, so that's just a straight-up nerf.

As for movement, Battlefield will now feel less like Call of Duty, with momentum carried between slides and jumps reduced and consecutive jumps being less effective. Also, if you're jumping and sliding, you'll be a lot less accurate, so gunfights should be about who's the most accurate rather than who can shmove the best.

Rush is getting a change, too, but not the one you all want . "Based on feedback throughout recent titles, we’re lowering the default player count for Rush," EA states. This is being done to make the games feel more tactical and return to the Bad Company roots of 12v12 and 16v16 Gold Rush modes. If you're not happy with this, the Portal will enable you to search for bigger matches when the game comes out.

Open and closed weapon playlists will remain in place, so if you were hoping Battlefield would go back to the traditional class structures, sorry for the bad news. Hopefully, the closed playlists stay populated enough so that we can all have fun, though.

People in the replies seem happy that movement is going to be less powerful and recoil is going to be tougher to manage, but they're still annoyed that closed weapons aren't the default. Looks like Portal will be getting a lot of use.

