As the dust settles on Battlefield 6's first beta weekend, devs confirm they're looking into "unexpectedly fast" kill times in the FPS

If you played the Battlefield 6 beta this weekend, you may have noticed that it feels like you drop as soon as an enemy gets you in their sights – I sure did. I know I'm older than I was back when Battlefield 3 and 4 were out, but I can't be this bad, surely? Luckily for me, principal game designer Florian Le Bihan is on the case.

Le Bihan tweets a video of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho entering the office, with Battlefield music playing through his headphones, and the caption: "Me this morning, on my way to the EA Dice office to read some Battlefield 6 Open Beta feedback and fix some bugs."

Me this morning, on my way to the @EA_DICE office to read some Battlefield 6 Open Beta feedback and fix some bugs pic.twitter.com/syszQbUhC8

He also tweets , "If some of you have some video examples of suspected super bullet / unexpectedly fast TTD [time-to-down] that you've recorded in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta – send my way."

Players have quickly responded with their issues. One Twitch partner claims they'd get "insta K.O.'d" after the game told them they got hit multiple times, despite only seeing "my body flopping with no hits or anything." There were a few times it felt like I got downed before I had any hope of reacting, but maybe I'm just too used to the older games ' much longer time-to-kill.

Another player reckons "damage was getting batched and then sent to the client all at once," meaning they'd be in a shootout with another player, take cover, and then suddenly take damage as though the hits hadn't registered before.

If you've got any clips you think show some funny business, be sure to share them with Le Bihan.

