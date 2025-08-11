The much-requested Battlefield 6 server browser is on the way, and while it is still "under the Portal umbrella," it'll be accessible directly from the main menu

I remember the days of Battlefield 3, eagerly booting up my Xbox 360 and immediately searching for the Metro 24/7 server. The later games in the series got rid of that feature, but now Battlefield lead producer David Sirland writes they'll soon be "testing the server browser" in Battlefield 6.

In a series of tweets, Sirland discusses the finer points of Battlefield's server system. Currently, you have to use the Battlefield Portal if you want to find a specific server to play on with your squad. Obviously, an in-game way to do this would be appreciated by many.

The problem, Sirland explains, is that "The combination of the pool of the persistent servers and the spun up ones is not very useful."

A spun-up server is one that activates only when people are actively searching for a match. It "spins up," people join, and then it "spins down" again when the match is over. The benefit is that it's less hardware intensive, but it also means you can only join if a lot of people leave at once.

We think the current setup gives us the best of both worlds, as you can choose to go spin up a server through regular matchmaking - or find an existing server that is already running - or create your own as well. We'll soon be testing the server browser, so you can experience itAugust 10, 2025

"We think the current setup gives us the best of both worlds, as you can choose to go spin up a server through regular matchmaking – or find an existing server that is already running – or create your own as well," Sirland writes. "We'll soon be testing the server browser, so you can experience it."

If you're still not convinced, Sirland adds that "the server browser is under the Portal umbrella, yes – but it [is] the same game and it is going to be accessible from the main menu. It's not Portal as you know it."

So, by the sounds of it, the server portal will be accessible directly from Battlefield 6 once it fully launches. Until then, Sirland says it'll be available in Battlefield Labs, so if you've got access, you can trial it there.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out the best FPS games you can play today.